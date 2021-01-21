Combine harvester catches fire on A14
Published: 11:27 AM January 21, 2021
Emergency services were called to the A14 this morning after reports that a combine harvester had caught fire.
Crews were called shortly after 10am to the fire in lane one of the A14 at Newmarket at junction 37, the junction with the A142.
Three fire crews were called to the scene from Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.
The fire was out at 10.24 and a stop was called.
