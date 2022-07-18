News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Firefighters tackling field fire with smoke seen on A14

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:22 PM July 18, 2022
Firefighters are currently tackling a large crop fire near Stowmarket

Firefighters are currently tackling a large crop fire near Stowmarket - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a large field fire with smoke being seen on the A14. 

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Stonebridge Lane, Old Newton, just before 2.45pm today, Monday, June 18.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are dealing with a large crop fire near Stowmarket.

"We have received numerous calls about the incident."

Some drivers reported seeing smoke coming across the A14. 

Five appliances from Princes Street, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket have been sent to the blaze. 

A14
Suffolk Live News
A14 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Sam Morsy fires Town into an early lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Morsy at the double in 3-0 win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Changes to bin collections during next week's heatwave have been announced by some Suffolk councils.

Ipswich Borough Council

Councils announce changes to bin collections during heatwave

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are in action against Crystal Palace this morning

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's Palace friendly played out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed Marcus Harness from Portsmouth

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town sign Portsmouth attacker Harness as Pigott moves to Fratton Park

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon