Firefighters tackling field fire with smoke seen on A14

Firefighters are currently tackling a large crop fire near Stowmarket - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a large field fire with smoke being seen on the A14.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Stonebridge Lane, Old Newton, just before 2.45pm today, Monday, June 18.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are dealing with a large crop fire near Stowmarket.

"We have received numerous calls about the incident."

Some drivers reported seeing smoke coming across the A14.

Five appliances from Princes Street, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket have been sent to the blaze.