Warnings of delays on A14 as large boat is transported through county

PUBLISHED: 09:55 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 17 November 2019

A previous abnormal load passing through the county Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as a large boat is set to be moved across the county.

The boat, which weighs 59,000kg will be moved from Ipswich Haven Marina to Oundle in Northamptonshire.

The move will begin at 9.30am on Tuesday, November 19 with police set to escort the load from Ipswich all the way to the border with Cambridgeshire.

The full journey is as follows: Local Roads - Bridge St - West End Rd - A137 - A1214 - A1071 - Sproughton Village - Bramford Way - Lorraine Way - B1113 - Gt Blakenham - Needham Market - A1308 - A14 - B1506 Kentford - Newmarket - Clock Tower Roundabout - High St - A1304 - A1303 - Quy Water Bridge Layby

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Delays can be expected along these routes."

