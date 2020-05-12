A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Sections of the A14 are set for two months of overnight closures as Highways England looks to make improvements to the carriageway.

The three phase plan will begin on Monday, May 11, with resurfacing works and road marking and studs set to be replaced.

Phase one

Phase one will affect the eastbound carriageway between junction 50 and junction 41. The road will be closed eastbound from junction 43 for Bury St Edmunds to junction 51 every weeknight until June 19, between 8pm and 6am. A secondary closure point will start at junction 50 for Stowmarket.

Traffic joining at junction 43 will be diverted via the A143 and A140 to rejoin the road at junction 51, while traffic joining at Stowmarket will be diverted via the A1120 and A140.

A four-way traffic system will be installed at Earl Stonham to help filter traffic onto the A140.

A notice for the works confirmed additional maintenance will also be taking place at Bury St Edmunds, as well as junction 44 and junctions 47 to 50.

Phase two

Phase two of the plan will begin on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 51 and 52 from Monday, June 22 until Friday, July 3. A closure point will start at junction 51 for Beacon Hill, with traffic diverted via Norwich Road, Barham and Ipswich Road, Claydon to re-join the road at junction 52.

Phase three

The third phase will see work carried out on the westbound carriageway between junctions 52 to 50 between Monday, July 6 and Friday, July 31.

The closure will begin at junction 52 for Claydon, where traffic will be diverted via the B1113 and A1120 to rejoin the A14 at junction 50. Traffic lights may be required to improve traffic flows along the route.

Traffic heading for the A140 northbound at junction 51 will be diverted via Ipswich Road, Claydon and Norwich Road, through Barham. Traffic heading southbound on the A140 wishing to join the A14 westbound will be pre-diverted at Earl Stonham to join the A14 at junction 50 via the A1120.

All works will take place during the same overnight hours and are subject to weather conditions, Highways England said.

Elsewhere, overnight work has begun on repairing barriers at junction 55 for the Copdock interchange, seeing partial lane closures between 8pm and 6am on weeknights until May 16.