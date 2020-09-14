Delays on A14 after vehicle breaks down
PUBLISHED: 07:51 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:51 14 September 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
Traffic is building on the A14 after a vehicle broke down on the westbound carriageway.
The AA traffic map is indicating there are severe delays of around 15 minutes after the vehicle stalled near junction 51, leading to the A140.
The traffic is reportedly tailing back to junction 53, just outside of Ipswich.
Motorists are able to pass the broken down vehicle, though traffic is moving slowly.
