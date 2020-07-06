Breaking

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash

A passenger in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash, while three other people sustained potentially life-changing injuries.

The crash happened on the A140 at Stoke Ash at 5am Monday, July 6, and involved a silver Volkswagen Golf and a white Peugeot Boxer van.

Five Suffolk fire crews were called to the scene near the junction with Church Lane, where they helped release three occupants of the Golf and the driver of the van.

A woman in her 20s, a rear seat passenger in the Golf, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and front seat passenger, both males, have sustained potentially life-changing injuries and were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the van has also suffered potentially life-changing injuries and has been taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment.

The road remains closed in both directions while an investigation takes place.

Witnesses to the collision, or those who may have captured the crash on dashcam, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 48 of July 6.