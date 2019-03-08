E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman cut from car wreckage and airlifted to hospital following crash on A140

PUBLISHED: 16:13 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 02 November 2019

A woman was airlifted to hospital following a crash involving at least two vehicles on the A140 on Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened at Little Stonham just before 1.15pm.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service were called to the scene.

A female driver and a female passenger needed to be cut free from the wreckage of one of the vehicles.

The driver was then airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge. Her injuries included broken bones, but were not thought to be life-threatening.

The passenger was not thought to be badly injured, but was taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance as a precaution.

It is not yet known if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

The road was closed while emergency services responded to the incident.

