Helping to support the cost of the popular Abbey Gardens
- Credit: Jo Sweetman
Visitors to the picturesque Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds can now show their appreciation by choosing to use a new collection box inspired by the cathedral.
The donation box, a project by the Abbey Gardens Friends group, is to help support the costs of the gardens, which are renowned for their floral displays and abbey ruins.
It has been designed and made by Steve Jones, a member of The Abbey Garden Friends, in stainless steel and was inspired by St Edmundsbury Cathedral.
Alan Jary, of the Abbey Garden Friends, said: "The collection box is for anybody who has enjoyed their time in the gardens to express their thanks.
"They are of course free to enter and their maintenance is very expensive, so to quote a well-known supermarket...every little helps!"
The Tudor Rose emblem on the River Lark Bridge has also been restored thanks to the Abbey Gardens Friends.
The rose was the emblem of King Edwards V1 Grammar School, which opened in 1883 at the Vinefields and could be accessed via the bridge.
Mr Jary said: "At the AGM of the Abbey Garden Friends in February 2020, Eric Davey, an Old Burian, raised the issue of the rose being without colour.
"Subsequently the Friends requested the rose be removed and restored. I am very grateful to Steve Jones who cleaned and prepared it for detailed painting by David Bradley."