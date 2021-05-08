Abbeygate cinema to show Glastonbury Festival as plans to reopen revealed
- Credit: Abbeygate Cinema
Glastonbury Festival footage will be screened at the Abbeygate cinema, which is planning to open later this month.
After months of closure the cinema has announced it will reopen its doors on Thursday, May 20 while the No.4 Restaurant and Bar will open on Monday, May 17 with old favourites returning to the menu.
During the first week of reopening the cinema will be showing The Greatest Showman, Nomadland, Minari, The Dig, Sound of Metal and Judas and The Black Messiah. On Saturday, May 22 the first family film will be Paddington with tickets just £2.50 each.
Also on Saturday, May 22 the cinema will be airing the Glastonbury Festival on their big screens.
As the festival has been cancelled again this year, organisers are putting on a special event, enabling music fans to join together and still get to experience the festival but from the comfort of a cinema.
A spokesperson for the Abbeygate cinema, said: "Showing on Saturday from 7pm on our new premier screen, this spectacular event will be making a splash for our opening weekend along with other new and exciting film titles and a special great night out event: The Greatest Showman for which your ticket price will include a special three course meal."
Tickets are on sale for £19.50 now from the Abbeygate cinema website.
