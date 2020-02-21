Baby bank helping struggling new parents in the Sudbury area

Gill Soper, Esther and Austin Allard of Abi's Footprints, pictured at the Sudbury on Show event. Picture: ABI'S FOOTPRINTS Abi's Footprints

A group based in Great Cornard is providing baby 'starter kits' for new parents struggling to cope with parenthood.

A Moses Basket starter pack for a parent of a new-born who has approached the group for help. Picture: ABI'S FOOTPRINTS A Moses Basket starter pack for a parent of a new-born who has approached the group for help. Picture: ABI'S FOOTPRINTS

Abi's Footprints is a project from New Life Church, based in the Great Cornard and Sudbury area, which aims to help people in difficult circumstances meet the needs of their young children.

Supporting local families, the group is appealing for second hand clothes and equipment needed for young children to deliver to the homes of new parents to ease the daily stresses of rearing children.

As newborns and toddlers quickly grow out of clothes and equipment, the items can be handed on to other families.

If you'd like to contribute to help new parents, items required are listed as follows;

Some of the essentials donated to Abi's Footprints. Picture: ABI'S FOOTPRINTS Some of the essentials donated to Abi's Footprints. Picture: ABI'S FOOTPRINTS

1) Clothes for 0-3 years

2) Footwear

3) Bibs, blankets and towels

4) Baskets and cots

5) Pushchairs, buggies and strollers

6) Bouncer chairs and babybaths

7) Stair gates and high chairs

8) Toys and playmats

9) Slings, baby carriers and sterilisers

There is also the need for new items such as toiletries including baby soap, shampoo, wipes and bottles.

There are various drop-off points such as Cornfields Children's Centre in Great Cornard and Phoenix Children's Centre in Sudbury - to name but two.

Abi's Footprints does not charge for its services and therefore relies on donations from the public to ensure that new parents and their children are getting the help and support they need.

If you'd like more help or think you know someone who may be in need of support, speak to one of the children's centres, a midwife or health visitor.

The group are also in need of volunteers to help collect and sort out donations and to clean and maintain baby equipment.

For more information, please click here.