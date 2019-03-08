E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Actress in sponsored Shakespeare walk across Europe and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 10:20 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 02 October 2019

Theatre historian Dr Griffiths, inspired by Shakespeare, is helping small UK charities with her European walk. Picture: MELANIE CHEW/THE SECKFORD FOUNDATION.

Theatre historian Dr Griffiths, inspired by Shakespeare, is helping small UK charities with her European walk. Picture: MELANIE CHEW/THE SECKFORD FOUNDATION.

Archant

An actress and historian has completed a sponsored walk across Europe and Suffolk raising £450 in aid of "Make Some Noise" for small charities across the UK.

Dr Griffiths meets and greets staff at the Ipswich Museum on the UK leg of her sponsored European walk. Picture: MELANIE CHEW/THE SECKFORD FOUNDATION.Dr Griffiths meets and greets staff at the Ipswich Museum on the UK leg of her sponsored European walk. Picture: MELANIE CHEW/THE SECKFORD FOUNDATION.

Dr Eva Griffiths has been researching the Seckford Collection extensively and honoured the final stage of her walk from Thomas Seckford's former home, now Ipswich Museum, to the Seckford Almshouses in Woodbridge.

Raised in Peter O'Toole's family home and acting alongside Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor as a child, Dr Griffiths has been surrounded by thespians all her life.

Dr Griffiths finished at the almshouses with a tea party to celebrate her theatrical trek in honour of Shakespearian actors and said: "It's important to me, having looked after my mother with dementia for three years before she died.

Dr Griffiths ambles through the Suffolk countryside raising money for Classic FM's Dr Griffiths ambles through the Suffolk countryside raising money for Classic FM's "Make Some Noise" charity campaign. Picture: MELANIE CHEW/THE SECKFORD FOUNDATION.

"So while I can, I am going to walk."

