Nightclub-goer attacked four women following dancefloor altercation

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE Google

A woman has been ordered to carry out unpaid work for assaulting three women inside a Suffolk nightclub and attacking a fourth while handcuffed outside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adelle Fayers, of Deanery Close, Sudbury, admitted four counts of assault and one count of threatening behaviour at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday.

One of the 29-year-old's victims said she was too afraid to leave the house after being attacked inside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury, on October 6 last year.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said the entire incident unfolded on the dancefloor at about 1.10am.

She said Fayers had been drunkenly dancing with a male clubber, who moved away to find another partner when her behaviour became inappropriate.

Fayers then marched over to the other female and swung her to the floor by the hair, before targeting another woman who went to comfort the first victim.

The second victim was knocked unconscious as Fayers hauled her to the floor after biting her face and grabbing her round the neck.

She underwent scans for a possible bleed on the brain, was referred to a speech therapist and diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome as result of the attack.

You may also want to watch:

Fayers was arrested after leaving a third female with facial injuries by hauling her to the floor by the hair.

Outside, in handcuffs, she was heard protesting innocence and making threats, before shoving another woman into a wall.

David Shipman, mitigating, said Fayers had previously and subsequently been the target of ill-feeling on social media.

He said the former care worker and single mum was forced to quit work to care full-time for her own mother in recent years.

He said Fayers had been celebrating her mother recovering enough for her to return work, as well as her own recovery from an abusive relationship, but became highly intoxicated and overreacted to pushing and shoving on both sides.

"She behaved in an entirely inappropriate manner," he added.

A pre-sentence report confirmed that Fayers had suffered trauma before the incident and online abuse in the aftermath.

Magistrates handed her a 12-month community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work, 30 rehabilitation activity days and a requirement to attend a thinking skills programme.

She was ordered to pay each victim £60 in compensation.