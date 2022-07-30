News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk breweries community trust hands out £1.5 million in grants

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 10:49 AM July 30, 2022
OBE, DL, CEO of Adnams plc, Dr Andy Wood and Beccles Allotments and Gardens Association.

Adnams Community Trust has handed out over 1,600 grants to the tune of a total of £1.6 million. - Credit: Adnams Southwold / Anthony Cullen

Adnams' community arm has handed out more than £1.5 million in grants since its creation in 1990.

The Adnams Community Trust was founded 32 years ago to celebrate the centenary of the organisation becoming a public limited company.

The trust is run separately from Adnams and is funded by a percentage of profits from the company, dividends donated by shareholders, customer donations through 'Pennies' micro-transactions, general donations and legacies.

Chair of Adnams plc and the Adnams Community Trust, Jonathan Adnams.

Chair of Adnams plc and the Adnams Community Trust, Jonathan Adnams. - Credit: Anthony Cullen

Jonathan Adnams, chairman of Adnams and the Adnams Community Trust, said: “It is fitting that in Adnams’ 150th year the Adnams Community Trust, set up to celebrate Adnams’ centenary, has reached this £1.5m milestone.

"The Trust continues to make a difference to people in the community which is so important to us.

"I would like to thank past and present Trustees for their time, expertise, and commitment that has enabled us to make such a difference to so many.”

The community trust has handed out 1,600 grants to organisations that benefit people within a 25-mile radius of Southwold in areas ranging from education, health and social welfare, the arts, recreation, buildings and community facilities, to the environment and conservation, and history.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family left 'heartbroken' after dad dies from serious injuries at home
  2. 2 'A dream come true': Cake shop set to open doors in Suffolk town
  3. 3 Field fire breaks out in village near Ipswich
  1. 4 Woman suffered double leg-break after dog collision in Suffolk forest
  2. 5 Andy Warren: My six wishes for the new season at Ipswich Town
  3. 6 Green light for 20 homes plan in Suffolk village
  4. 7 Suffolk field left scorched after huge fire breaks out
  5. 8 Rare chance to buy a thriving estate with its own 'town' near Ipswich
  6. 9 Visit the Suffolk plot that wowed Gardeners' World presenters
  7. 10 Two men charged after rogue traders reported in mid Suffolk

Grants range from £100 up to £2,500. One was recently handed to Beccles Allotments and Gardens Association.

Joan Cupples, from the association, said: “The provision of the accessible allotment means that people for whom conventional allotmenteering has become too difficult can continue to use their knowledge and skills, get fresh air, exercise and company and in the end produce good heathy food.

"It is the generosity of the Adnams Community Trust that has made the purchase of the wood for the double-raised beds possible. We are all extremely grateful.”

Andy Wood, Adnams chief executive, added: “Adnams is proud of the difference made to our community by the Adnams Community Trust and it will continue to support communities and organisations that need our help long into the future.

"To have awarded over 1,600 grants is an incredible achievement and something that trustees can be justifiably proud”

OBE, DL, CEO of Adnams plc, Dr Andy Wood.

OBE, DL, CEO of Adnams plc, Dr Andy Wood. - Credit: Anthony Cullen

Adnams
East Suffolk Council
Southwold News

Don't Miss

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. arrives at Royal Air

Updated

F-22s land at RAF Lakenheath before joining NATO's European 'Air Shield'

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
The fire broke out in a field in Stowupland, near Stowmarket

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in mid Suffolk field

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks and fairground

Bonfire Night

Future in doubt for one of Suffolk's largest fireworks displays

Dolly Carter

person
Land on the north side of Sudbury Road (A134), Newton

Planning and Development

Plans for six bungalows in Suffolk village submitted

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon