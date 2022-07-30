Suffolk breweries community trust hands out £1.5 million in grants

Adnams Community Trust has handed out over 1,600 grants to the tune of a total of £1.6 million. - Credit: Adnams Southwold / Anthony Cullen

Adnams' community arm has handed out more than £1.5 million in grants since its creation in 1990.

The Adnams Community Trust was founded 32 years ago to celebrate the centenary of the organisation becoming a public limited company.

The trust is run separately from Adnams and is funded by a percentage of profits from the company, dividends donated by shareholders, customer donations through 'Pennies' micro-transactions, general donations and legacies.

Chair of Adnams plc and the Adnams Community Trust, Jonathan Adnams. - Credit: Anthony Cullen

Jonathan Adnams, chairman of Adnams and the Adnams Community Trust, said: “It is fitting that in Adnams’ 150th year the Adnams Community Trust, set up to celebrate Adnams’ centenary, has reached this £1.5m milestone.

"The Trust continues to make a difference to people in the community which is so important to us.

"I would like to thank past and present Trustees for their time, expertise, and commitment that has enabled us to make such a difference to so many.”

The community trust has handed out 1,600 grants to organisations that benefit people within a 25-mile radius of Southwold in areas ranging from education, health and social welfare, the arts, recreation, buildings and community facilities, to the environment and conservation, and history.

Grants range from £100 up to £2,500. One was recently handed to Beccles Allotments and Gardens Association.

Joan Cupples, from the association, said: “The provision of the accessible allotment means that people for whom conventional allotmenteering has become too difficult can continue to use their knowledge and skills, get fresh air, exercise and company and in the end produce good heathy food.

"It is the generosity of the Adnams Community Trust that has made the purchase of the wood for the double-raised beds possible. We are all extremely grateful.”

Andy Wood, Adnams chief executive, added: “Adnams is proud of the difference made to our community by the Adnams Community Trust and it will continue to support communities and organisations that need our help long into the future.

"To have awarded over 1,600 grants is an incredible achievement and something that trustees can be justifiably proud”