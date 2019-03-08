E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Get a sneak peek of these cuddly young pandas

PUBLISHED: 11:37 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 08 August 2019

A rare picture of one of the adorable red panda cubs at Colchester Zoo Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

COLCHESTER ZOO

Zookeepers have shared adorable pictures of two rare red panda cubs which are currently safely hidden away from visitors.

The two red panda cubs at Colchester Zoo have recently had a health check Picture: COLCHESTER ZOOThe two red panda cubs at Colchester Zoo have recently had a health check Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Colchester Zoo announced on its Facebook page that the panda cubs, which were born on June 18, have recently had a health check.

Their Facebook post, which has received an impressive 2,300 likes, said: "Our two red panda cubs recently had a health check and we are delighted to see that they are both developing into healthy young pandas!

"Please be aware that both cubs will remain off show in their nest until they are 10 to 12 weeks old and are not currently visible to the public."

The two, as yet unnamed pandas, are the third litter for experienced breeding pair Liwei and An An.

It will still be a little while until visitors to Colchester Zoo can see the panda cubs Picture: COLCHESTER ZOOIt will still be a little while until visitors to Colchester Zoo can see the panda cubs Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Read more: WATCH - Two fluffy panda cubs are born at Colchester Zoo

Colchester Zoo recently asked visitors to vote for names for the three tiger cubs which were born there in June.

Staff will be announcing their names later this week.

Read more: Find out how you can help name Colchester Zoo's tiger cubs

It is an exciting week at Colchester Zoo as there three tiger cubs will be named after a public vote Picture: COLCHESTER ZOOIt is an exciting week at Colchester Zoo as there three tiger cubs will be named after a public vote Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

