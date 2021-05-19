AFC Sudbury forms new partnership with The Bridge Project

Published: 3:02 PM May 19, 2021

The Bridge Project and AFC Sudbury has linked up to form a new partnership - Credit: Mackman

A new partnership between two of Sudbury's most prominent community organisations has been formed to establish a community hub.

The ambitious strategy will see the Bridge Project and AFC Sudbury unite around three central themes; health and wellbeing, training and development and community.

Following the decision to sell its existing site in Gainsborough Street, The Bridge Project, which assists disadvantaged adults in the local community, will be making use of the extensive facilities at AFC Sudbury to widen its impact on the Sudbury area and its surrounding villages.

The Bridge Project and AFC Sudbury's new partnership will help cater for more people in ideal facilities. Left to right: Roger Peck, Jodie Loe, Paul Mackman, Lisa Townrow, Jodie Tayler, Andrew Long - Credit: Mackman

The move has been driven by the charity's extensive growth in recent years, and to accommodate future plans for modernising and expansion that will be revealed soon.

The Bridge Project’s new home at The Clubhouse will provide the ideal facilities for the organisation to not only run but expand on their existing range of services, and the project will develop an unused area of land at the King Marsh Stadium, which is situated at the far end of the existing football pitch.

On the site will be classrooms, a vegetable and herb allotment, and a food and drink kiosk, which will be used to create a link from the town to King’s Marsh, providing a much-needed food and drink outlet for walkers and members of the public who use the scenic Valley Trail.

Paul Mackman, Chair of Trustees for The Bridge Project, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for some of Sudbury’s most prominent community organisations to work together to enhance their social impact. At The Bridge Project, we are absolutely determined to get our students back at the centre of what we do - and front of house in our cafés - as the Covid restrictions start to ease.”

While the transition to the AFC Sudbury venue is in motion, The Bridge Project’s café at Gainsborough Street will reopen to the public in the next few weeks, utilising the outdoor courtyard at the rear of the property to welcome customers back in a Covid-safe environment.

The Bridge Project will still be very present in the centre of Sudbury with aims to operate a café within St Peter’s in the future in addition to their existing retail premises at Bazaar in Gainsborough Street.

The Bridge Project will still have a presence in the town centre with plans to open a café with St Peters church. Left to right: Andrew Long, Lisa Townrow, Paul Mackman, Jodie Tayler, Jodie Loe, Roger Peck - Credit: Mackman

Plans for a Bridge Project catering service are also in motion to support outside events in the local area.

Andrew Long, Chairman at AFC Sudbury, said: “For AFC Sudbury, this partnership is a natural extension of our position at the centre of the local community, supporting the health and wellbeing of everyone, irrespective of ability, gender or race."