Age UK Suffolk to close

Local charity Age UK Suffolk is to cease operating as a result of the coronavirus pandemic Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLK Archant

Age UK Suffolk is to cease operations within the next week after the charity was left facing ‘significant’ financial losses as a result of coronavirus.

The charity will no longer operate from Friday, July 24, its board confirmed in a statement.

Its closure comes after it faced a number of financial challenges in recent years, with the impact of coronavirus on fundraising – which has affected charities across the county – sealing its fate.

In a statement, the board said the charity has explored “every possible option” to protect its charitable work, and had recently suspended home services while holding a full review on all services it provides.

Anthony Sheppard, chairman of trustees said: “We would like to thank all of our staff and volunteers for their hard work, dedication and commitment to our work, and to the local community for their support.

“These are unprecedented times and we will be working as hard as we can to ensure that older people know where they can turn to for support.”

Those who have required help from the charity, and their families, are asked to contact national charity Age UK on 0800 169 6565 should they require advice and signposting to alternative services.