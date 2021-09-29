Air ambulance attends 'medical emergency' near Bungay castle

Published: 1:43 PM September 29, 2021 Updated: 2:34 PM September 29, 2021

The air ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Bungay - Credit: Joe Pietrzak

The air ambulance has been called to a medical emergency near Bungay castle.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Air Ambulance confirmed crews had been "medical emergency" at around 12.10pm today.

But few other details are available.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the air ambulance land near Bigod Castle in the north Suffolk town.

