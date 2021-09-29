News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Air ambulance attends 'medical emergency' near Bungay castle

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:43 PM September 29, 2021    Updated: 2:34 PM September 29, 2021
The air ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Bungay 

The air ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Bungay - Credit: Joe Pietrzak

The air ambulance has been called to a medical emergency near Bungay castle. 

A spokeswoman for the East of England Air Ambulance confirmed crews had been "medical emergency" at around 12.10pm today.

But few other details are available.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the air ambulance land near Bigod Castle in the north Suffolk town. 

Suffolk Live
Bungay News

