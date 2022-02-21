Air ambulance called to Bury St Edmunds incident

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was sent to Bury St Edmunds earlier today - Credit: Archant

A person has been taken to hospital after emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to an address in Bury St Edmunds.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called out to an address in Bury St Edmunds at 11.52am today (Monday, February 21) following reports of an injured person.

The incident happened on Osier Road, near the centre of town, while the air ambulance landed on Tayfen Meadow.

In addition to the air ambulance, the East of England Ambulance Service sent a hazardous environment response team, a British Association for Immediate Care doctor car, and two ambulances.

A spokesman said a person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by land ambulance for further care.



