Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Air ambulance called as car crash closes A12 near Darsham

PUBLISHED: 11:33 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:54 14 November 2018

An image of an East of England air ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

An image of an East of England air ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

A car crash has closed the A12 near Darsham as an air ambulance is called to assist with recovery.

Suffolk police were called to the incident shortly after 10.30am as a van lost control and ended up in a ditch next to the level crossing.

Three fire engines have been called and are stabilising the vehicle while the passengers are being attended to.

The driver of the van and one other person are being treated at the scene.

A shop keeper near the scene has said that a member of the public ran into his shop to use a phone to call the emergency services stating that the driver had become unwell behind the wheel.

The road is closed north of the Darsham level crossing and Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible and diversions are in place.

The train line is not effected by the incident.

More to follow.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Air ambulance called as car crash closes A12 near Darsham

11:33 Will Jefford
An image of an East of England air ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A car crash has closed the A12 near Darsham as an air ambulance is called to assist with recovery.

Man, 34, arrested in Spain 10 months after alleged Lowestoft rape

55 minutes ago Greta Levy
Police checks are carries out in Lowestoft in the wake of a rape earlier this week. Picture: Suffolk Police

A man who is accused of fleeing the country after an alleged rape in Lowestoft has been arrested in Spain almost a year after the attack took place.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Bucking success: Volunteers come together to clean-up Pakefield Riding School

10:40 Greta Levy
After years of trotting, cantering and galloping the the indoor centre had deterioated and was in dire need of a face-lift. Picture: Contributed

Over the last five decades, the riding school on Carlton Rd, Lowestoft have catered their services to people with physical and mental needs.

Bargain Hunt’s Tim Wonnacott is auctioning off his own antiques

09:40 Jessica Hill
Tim Wonnacott unpacking at Sworders. Picture: Sworders

From a Georgian nipple shield to a diamond dustpan - The former presenter of the popular BBC show Bargain Hunt is flogging his exotic collection of antiques in Essex.

Updated Broken mains pipe fixed but work continues to reconnect gas supplies to Eye

09:32 Simon Parkin
Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadent

A major operation has repaired a broken mains pipe raising hopes supplies will soon be reconnected to hundreds of households experiencing who experienced a chilly night without heating.

Fifth man arrested in connection with Marks Tey stabbing

09:22 Will Jefford
Essex Police have arrested a fifth man in conection to a stabbing in Marks Tey. Picture: ARCHANT

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Essex which left a man with life-changing injuries.

Most read

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

Goldie Sayers , Team GB Javelin Thrower and one of Suffolk's 100 Inspiring Women speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Bargain Hunt’s Tim Wonnacott is auctioning off his own antiques

Tim Wonnacott unpacking at Sworders. Picture: Sworders

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24