Air ambulance called as car crash closes A12 near Darsham

An image of an East of England air ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

A car crash has closed the A12 near Darsham as an air ambulance is called to assist with recovery.

Suffolk police were called to the incident shortly after 10.30am as a van lost control and ended up in a ditch next to the level crossing.

Three fire engines have been called and are stabilising the vehicle while the passengers are being attended to.

The driver of the van and one other person are being treated at the scene.

A shop keeper near the scene has said that a member of the public ran into his shop to use a phone to call the emergency services stating that the driver had become unwell behind the wheel.

The road is closed north of the Darsham level crossing and Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible and diversions are in place.

The train line is not effected by the incident.

More to follow.