Pylon project could stop helicopter pilots training at low altitudes, says MP

Concerns have been raised that pylons could compromise the flight zone surrounding a nearby air base.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter is worried that the East Anglia GREEN pylon project may mean helicopter pilots can't train at low altitudes around Wattisham Air Base.

The East Anglia GREEN pylon plans would see a 180km network of 50-metre tall pylons cutting through the Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex countryside.

But Dr Poulter says these pylons could cause problems for Wattisham Air Base which has its own dedicated Low Fly Area to allow units to train realistically at low levels with minimum disruption.

Dr Poulter said: "Following my meeting with senior personnel at Wattisham Air Base, I was extremely concerned to learn of the lack of earlier meaningful engagement from National Grid with personnel at Wattisham or the Ministry of Defence.

"Wattisham is a key base and it is vital that operations here are not compromised due to National Grid's controversial East Anglia Green proposals.

He added: "Of course, it's important to recognise that we must deliver greater reliability and capacity in our energy supplies, as well as increasing our energy security, but this simply cannot be at any cost or to the detriment of our Suffolk countryside and natural environment or in this case, to the detriment of Wattisham Air Base.

"Following my representations with the Secretaries of State, I welcome their assurance that National Grid is now engaging in a more meaningful way with Wattisham Air Base and I will continue to press the case for due consideration to be given to the operations of the air base."

A National Grid spokesman said: "As we develop these proposals, the East Anglia GREEN project team are actively engaging with RAF Wattisham and the MoD about the proposals and any potential impact they may have.

“We are committed to engaging with all parties on our proposals.”

Dr Poulter has been an outspoken critic of the proposals put forward by National Grid since the launch of the East Anglia GREEN consultation earlier this year.

He said he is continuing to work closely with his fellow parliamentary colleagues to raise their collective concerns with government ministers.