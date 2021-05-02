News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Historic Skipper III nose art to be unveiled at RAF Mildenhall

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 4:26 PM May 2, 2021   
The 100th Air Refueling Wing will unveil the historic Skipper III nose art on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during a dedication ceremony at RAF Mildenhall on Friday, May 7.

The 100th Air Refuelling Wing is the only active duty US Air Force unit authorised to display the World War II tail flash of its legacy unit, the 100th Bomb Group.

The legendary 'Bloody Hundredth' 100th Bomb Group sealed its fate in military history through the service and sacrifice of those assigned to the unit during World War II.

With the addition of Skipper III nose art, all 15 of the 100th Air Refuelling Wing's KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft will display an updated version of the iconic World War II nose art that has come to symbolise the Golden Age of aviation nose art.

