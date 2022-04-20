ITV show featuring Alan Titchmarsh to be filmed in Suffolk village

Alan Titchmarsh will be in Suffolk filming for the new series of Love Your Garden later this month - Credit: PA

An ITV programme hosted by Alan Titchmarsh is to be filmed in a Suffolk village.

Titchmarsh's Love Your Garden will be filmed in Great Cornard near Sudbury between Monday, April 25 and Thursday, April 28.

During the programme, Titchmarsh will help a resident transform their garden into a stunning outdoor space.

A letter sent out by Spun Gold TV Productions to local residents reads: "This is a notification to let you know that Rosmore House, Bures Road, has been selected for the ITV television programme, Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh.

"During this period, there will be some disruption in the local area with deliveries.

"The build involves renovating the garden behind the house while being filmed by a small crew.

"We will need to find space to place plants, skips and toilets which will be periodically replaces, and room to park our operational vans.

"We need some kind residents to be able to lend us some space on their driveways/gardens in order to minimise disturbances on the road.

"We are very pleased to give the resident a new garden and keen not to negatively impact any other residents during the days we will be working."



