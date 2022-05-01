Two Suffolk seaside towns named among best in the UK for coastal holiday
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Two Suffolk seaside towns have been named among the best in the UK for a coastal holiday.
Aldeburgh was ranked seventh and Southwold 14th by consumer choice company Which? in its annual survey.
More than 4,000 Which? members voted on their favourite UK seaside destination with the survey taking into account certain factors, including the state of the beaches, the prices of hotels, tourist attractions, peace and quiet and value for money.
Aldeburgh received a four-star rating for the state of its beaches, scenery, shopping and the selection of food and drink.
The Suffolk coastal town received a five-star rating for the seafront but a three-star rating for its overall value for money.
Aldeburgh finished with an overall score of 81% for its destination score.
Southwold, which finished with an overall score of 79% also received a five-star rating for its seafront.
Most Read
- 1 Person detained as Ferrari crashes in busy Ipswich road
- 2 New bar serving gourmet grazing platters opens in Woodbridge
- 3 Garages to make way for 10 new affordable homes
- 4 'I can leave with my head held high' - Norwood announces his exit
- 5 Matchday Recap: Norwood completes scoring in Town rout
- 6 Ipswich to Felixstowe vintage car run returns for golden celebration
- 7 Air ambulance called to medical emergency in Ipswich town centre
- 8 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 Charlton win
- 9 'Nice to send fans off feeling positive' - McKenna on 4-0 Charlton win
- 10 Café and store plans held up by highways objection
The seaside town was given a four-star rating for its beaches, food and drink, scenery and shopping.
Both towns also received a four-star rating in the peace and quiet category.