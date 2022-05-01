News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two Suffolk seaside towns named among best in the UK for coastal holiday

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:00 AM May 1, 2022
People enjoyed a day on Southwold beach despite the cloudy weather on the last day of half term. Pi

Two Suffolk beaches have been named among the best in the UK for a coastal holiday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two Suffolk seaside towns have been named among the best in the UK for a coastal holiday. 

Aldeburgh was ranked seventh and Southwold 14th by consumer choice company Which? in its annual survey. 

More than 4,000 Which? members voted on their favourite UK seaside destination with the survey taking into account certain factors, including the state of the beaches, the prices of hotels, tourist attractions, peace and quiet and value for money. 

People buying their fresh fish on Aldeburgh beach

People buying their fresh fish on Aldeburgh beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Aldeburgh received a four-star rating for the state of its beaches, scenery, shopping and the selection of food and drink.

The Suffolk coastal town received a five-star rating for the seafront but a three-star rating for its overall value for money. 

Aldeburgh finished with an overall score of 81% for its destination score. 

Aldeburgh beach will feature in the Beach of Dreams walk along the heritage coast this summer

Aldeburgh beach was ranked as one of the best in the country - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Southwold, which finished with an overall score of 79% also received a five-star rating for its seafront. 

The seaside town was given a four-star rating for its beaches, food and drink, scenery and shopping. 

Both towns also received a four-star rating in the peace and quiet category. 

Louis and Arthur enjoying the sunshine on Southwold beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Louis and Arthur enjoying the sunshine on Southwold beach - Credit: Archant


