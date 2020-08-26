No further action against man arrested after woman flown to hospital

No further action will be taken against a man arrested after a critically ill woman was airlifted to hospital last month, police have revealed.

Suffolk police said that, following a thorough investigation, no further action would be taken against the man, arrested on suspicion of assault and controlling, coercive behaviour on July 22.

Police were called by the ambulance service to a property in Aldeburgh at about 8.45am after reports a woman had collapsed.

The woman, in her 40s, was flown from Aldeburgh beach to Ipswich Hospital by the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Police said the 73-year-old man’s subsequent arrest had no direct link to the woman’s hospitalisation that day.

A constabulary spokesman added: “Following a thorough police investigation, no further action has been taken against the man who was arrested on suspicion of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour on July 22.”