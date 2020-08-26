E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

No further action against man arrested after woman flown to hospital

PUBLISHED: 08:45 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:45 26 August 2020

The East Anglia Air Ambulance landing on Aldeburgh beach Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

The East Anglia Air Ambulance landing on Aldeburgh beach Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Archant

No further action will be taken against a man arrested after a critically ill woman was airlifted to hospital last month, police have revealed.

Suffolk police said that, following a thorough investigation, no further action would be taken against the man, arrested on suspicion of assault and controlling, coercive behaviour on July 22.

Police were called by the ambulance service to a property in Aldeburgh at about 8.45am after reports a woman had collapsed.

The woman, in her 40s, was flown from Aldeburgh beach to Ipswich Hospital by the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Police said the 73-year-old man’s subsequent arrest had no direct link to the woman’s hospitalisation that day.

A constabulary spokesman added: “Following a thorough police investigation, no further action has been taken against the man who was arrested on suspicion of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour on July 22.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

No further action against man arrested after woman flown to hospital

The East Anglia Air Ambulance landing on Aldeburgh beach Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

A14 reopens after man dies in two-lorry collision

The A14 eastbound carriageway near Bury St Edmunds was closed after the collision, but has since reopened Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Trees down and power outages - but Suffolk avoids worst of Storm Francis

Watching a storm over Harwich from Felixstowe pier Picture: MARK NUNN

Homeowner watched burglary unfold from neighbouring property

James Regan was jailed for more than two years for burglary at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

New 5G antennas to be put on top of water tower

A dozen 5G antennas are to be erected on the top of a water town in West Road, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS