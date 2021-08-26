News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Shakespeare to come to life at event in aid of Suffolk hospice

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 6:33 PM August 26, 2021   
The afternoon of music and spoken word is being hosted in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice

Shakespeare's famous words and operas by iconic composers are coming to a Suffolk church in aid of a local hospice.

St Peter and St Paul Church in Aldeburgh will be hosting an afternoon of music and verse in October to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice – with an "array of musical and spoken delights" on offer.

Pianist Warren Shattles will be among the performers, alongside soprano Helen Hardwick and actor Elizabeth Elsworth, with a mix of popular classics, light opera and spoken word coming to the stage.

Money raised will go to the hospice and its work with the East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH), to provide free palliative care to patients and families throughout east Suffolk and Great Yarmouth.

Lesley Rawlinson, a community and partnerships fundraiser for the hospice said: “This will be a wonderful event, full of high quality performances for all to enjoy and one which will bring the community together.

“We are very grateful to all the performers and to St Peter and St Paul Church for their support and look forward to joining with the local community to enjoy the performances while also raising vital funds to support our work, alongside ECCH, in delivering services for the coastal communities of Great Yarmouth and Waveney.”

Tickets for the event, which starts at 4pm on October 2, can be bought here.

