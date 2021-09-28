Lifeboat crews launched to yacht in danger of capsizing

Published: 9:26 AM September 28, 2021

A lifeboat has been launched from Aldeburgh, to a 22ft yacht that was in danger of capsizing.

The RNLI Aldeburgh lifeboat was launched following a request from the Coastguard just before 9.45am yesterday.

The yacht, which had two people on board, had run aground just south of Aldeburgh due to the sea conditions and high winds.

When the all-weather lifeboat arrived, it found the yacht was afloat, but due to the rising tides it had a rope wrapped around the propeller and was unable to start the engine.

Eventually the crews onboard the yacht were able to free the rope, start the engine and move to a safer place.