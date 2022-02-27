Aldeburgh lifeboat rescues one person from capsizing dinghy

RNLI Aldeburgh launched their inshore lifeboat Susan Scott to rescue someone who's dinghy had become damaged - Credit: Gregg Brown

The Royal National Lifeboat Institute Aldeburgh's inshore lifeboat was launched to rescue a person whose dinghy had become damaged.

The incident happened at 2.32 pm on Saturday following a Coastguard request to rescue a person in a dinghy which had capsized several times.

Due to wind and tide, the occupant had repeatedly fallen into the water and the dinghy was drifting towards the mudbanks of the River Alde.

Once on the scene, the crew administered care to ensure the sailor was not suffering from hypothermia.

They were taken safely ashore and the dinghy secured, the inshore lifeboat was stood down and returned to its station at 4.35pm.

The RNLI advise: "If you are planning to go on the river or the sea, check the weather and tides and ensure you have a means of communication."

For more information on the RNLI go to rnli.org.