News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Aldeburgh lifeboat rescues one person from capsizing dinghy

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:23 AM February 27, 2022
RNLI Aldeburgh. Picture: GREGG BROWN

RNLI Aldeburgh launched their inshore lifeboat Susan Scott to rescue someone who's dinghy had become damaged - Credit: Gregg Brown

The Royal National Lifeboat Institute Aldeburgh's inshore lifeboat was launched to rescue a person whose dinghy had become damaged. 

The incident happened at 2.32 pm on Saturday following a Coastguard request to rescue a person in a dinghy which had capsized several times.

Due to wind and tide, the occupant had repeatedly fallen into the water and the dinghy was drifting towards the mudbanks of the River Alde.

Once on the scene, the crew administered care to ensure the sailor was not suffering from hypothermia. 

They were taken safely ashore and the dinghy secured, the inshore lifeboat was stood down and returned to its station at 4.35pm.

The RNLI advise: "If you are planning to go on the river or the sea, check the weather and tides and ensure you have a means of communication."

For more information on the RNLI go to rnli.org.

Suffolk Live News
Aldeburgh News

Don't Miss

Debs McKenzie of Suffolk Slice

Food and Drink

Former Suffolk teacher is serving up sensational afternoon teas

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Founders of TOAST Rob, Louis and Daniel

Suffolk coffee shop says 'no to Coke'

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The USAF's refuelling tanker, the KC-135 Stratotanker takes off during the European Tanker Symposium

Suffolk Live News

Several RAF Mildenhall planes flying missions near Ukraine

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Dave Carey and John Fothergill of Mr Fothergill's Seeds

Seeds company bought up in £100m deal

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon