Cafe owner 'very emotional' after mystery customer leaves £500 for staff

Published: 1:24 PM April 13, 2021

Staff at an Aldeburgh cafe have been left "gobsmacked" after being gifted £100 each from a mystery customer.

Susie Medland, who runs Munchies in the seaside town's High Street, started work on Monday to discover five envelopes had been posted through the cafe's front door.

They each had the name of a member of staff on them, and Ms Medland was shocked to discover the cash that had been put inside.

The letter to Ms Medland read on the front: "Enclosed is something to say 'thank you' to you and the team for being there for us all over lockdown."

She posted the news of the kind-hearted gesture on the cafe's social media pages to let her customers know how thankful she was of the donation.

Ms Medland said: "The letters were just put through the front door. We were all gobsmacked when we saw them.

"It could be anybody. We were all so touched by this.

"We have absolutely no idea who this came from. But it just shows the kindness of people - we all welled up.

"We have had hundreds of messages of support, with some saying this was well-deserved."

While hospitality venues such as cafes were permitted to serve customers outside from Monday, Munchies has continued to deliver food and treats to homes throughout Suffolk.

The cafe owner said she and her staff would use the donation "in a positive way for the community".

Ms Medland also paid tribute to the mystery man or woman who decided to reward the cafe with the money - even if they want to remain anonymous.

She added: "It has been a challenging time for us. We have carried on the same, but it's great to see the shops open again. Everybody's back out there and being together.

"Thank you a million times to whoever gave us this money. It's not just the money, but the thought that they would go the extra mile.

"It made us all very emotional - people don't do this sort of thing for nothing.

"We want to say thank you so much for recognising what we've done over the last year.

"They have recognised that we have all worked together and are very close. I'm such a lucky girl."







