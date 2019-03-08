E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Aldeburgh Museum re-opens after enormous refurbishment project

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 November 2019

Mini mayor Evelyn helps Aldeburgh Mayor Sara Fox to open the museum Picture: ALDEBURGH MUSEUM

Mini mayor Evelyn helps Aldeburgh Mayor Sara Fox to open the museum Picture: ALDEBURGH MUSEUM

Archant

Aldeburgh Museum has re-opened to the public following a huge renovation project.

Moot Hall in Aldeburgh Picture: RACHEL EDGEMoot Hall in Aldeburgh Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The regeneration work at the town's Moot Hall, where the museum is housed, has taken a number of months to complete with the building having to close while work was carried out.

A formal opening event was held on Saturday with Aldeburgh mayor Sara Fox cutting the ribbon at the venue with the help of mini mayor Evelyn.

Also on hand to visit the newly re-opened museum was Sue Beardsmore, the chairman of the National Lottery Committee for the Midlands and East.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund gave a £747,500 grant towards the museum's refurbishment.

L:R: Curator Catherine Howard-Dobson, Sue Beardsmore, chairman of the National Lottery Committee for the Midlands and East and museum chairman Tony Bone look over the exhibits Picture: ALDEBURGH MUSEUML:R: Curator Catherine Howard-Dobson, Sue Beardsmore, chairman of the National Lottery Committee for the Midlands and East and museum chairman Tony Bone look over the exhibits Picture: ALDEBURGH MUSEUM

Speaking at the event chairman of the museum's Tony Bone thanked the fund for their help with the renovation.

Plans to refurbish the Hall have been in the works for around four years with the aim of the project always having been to tell the story of Aldeburgh in a new and exciting way while preserving the history of the building.

The timber-framed, Grade 1 listed building, dates back to Tudor times and is one of the best preserved buildings of its age still remaining.

The hall is also home to Aldeburgh's town council.

Aldeburgh Museum reopened this weekend after a near £750k refurb and redesign Picture: RACHEL EDGEAldeburgh Museum reopened this weekend after a near £750k refurb and redesign Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The museum has been set up in a new layout and now features a range of new exhibits, items and interactive features which focus on life in the Aldeburgh area across the ages.

Those visiting the attraction in its opening weekend were able to visit it for free, with celebratory cupcakes on offer for all those enjoying the renovated museum.

Those behind the museum's renovation were overwhelmed by its popularity in its first opening weekend.

Mr Bone said:"We are more than pleased, the reception has exceeded our expectations.

Aldeburgh Museum reopened this weekend after a near £750k refurb and redesign Picture: RACHEL EDGEAldeburgh Museum reopened this weekend after a near £750k refurb and redesign Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"We have had a fantastic amount of visitors on this celebratory weekend.

"We hope to have more visitors in the next few weeks."

The museum will now be open during weekends until the end of December for visitors to explore.

It will also be involved in the town's Dickensian Christmas festivities a the start of next month.

Aldeburgh Museum reopened this weekend after a near £750k refurb and redesign Picture: RACHEL EDGEAldeburgh Museum reopened this weekend after a near £750k refurb and redesign Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More details about the opening times for the refurbished museum can be found on its website.

