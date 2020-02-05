E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Dashcam shows 'terrifying' near miss after high-speed overtake

PUBLISHED: 12:59 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 05 February 2020

The dashcam footage captured a near miss on the A1094 near Aldeburgh. Picture: STEVE TAYLOR

The dashcam footage captured a near miss on the A1094 near Aldeburgh. Picture: STEVE TAYLOR

STEVE TAYLOR

Dashcam footage has emerged showing a near head-on collision on a busy Suffolk road.

Steve Taylor, who lives in Aldeburgh, captured the shocking overtake on his dashcam at around 10.17pm last night.

He was travelling down the A1094 towards his hometown when the vehicle overtook him near the Priory Road junction.

Steve said: "I was shocked that someone would risk their life for nothing."

The video has since been shared in the Aldeburgh Chit Chat page on Facebook, with many people criticising the driving of the black vehicle.

One person described the incident as "terrifying".

Watch the video to see how Steve is overtaken by the black vehicle, who almost collides with a car travelling towards them.

