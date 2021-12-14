Two rescued from sinking boat on Suffolk coast

Crews at RNLI Aldeburgh rescued two people from a sinking boat at the weekend

Two people were rescued from a sinking 40 foot motor cruiser by crews from RNLI Aldeburgh Lifeboat station.

The RNLI Aldeburgh all-weather lifeboat (ALB), said it launched at 4.55am on Saturday, December 11, following a coastguard request, to a report of a boat with engine failure and taking on water, north east of Aldeburgh.

Once launched, the coastguard reported that the boat was "sinking fast" and had two people on board.

A spokesman for the RNLI Aldeburgh Lifeboat station said: "The casualty crew were preparing to abandon their motor cruiser and take to their life raft.

"The ALB crew promptly recovered the casualty crew from their life raft, which had not fully deployed correctly.

"It had only semi-inflated and they were lying on top, they were cold but appeared well. Both were wearing lifejackets.

"At this point the casualty vessel had almost sunk, with only the bow showing. The ALB stood by to ensure it sank and to collect any debris, so as not to be a shipping hazard."

Those rescued were transferred into the care of the shore crew and given a hot drink.