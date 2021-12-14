News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Two rescued from sinking boat on Suffolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:47 PM December 14, 2021
The RNLI out at sea in Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crews at RNLI Aldeburgh rescued two people from a sinking boat at the weekend

Two people were rescued from a sinking 40 foot motor cruiser by crews from RNLI Aldeburgh Lifeboat station. 

The RNLI Aldeburgh all-weather lifeboat (ALB), said it launched at 4.55am on Saturday, December 11, following a coastguard request, to a report of a boat with engine failure and taking on water, north east of Aldeburgh. 

Once launched, the coastguard reported that the boat was "sinking fast" and had two people on board.  

A spokesman for the RNLI Aldeburgh Lifeboat station said: "The casualty crew were preparing to abandon their motor cruiser and take to their life raft.

"The ALB crew promptly recovered the casualty crew from their life raft, which had not fully deployed correctly.

"It had only semi-inflated and they were lying on top, they were cold but appeared well. Both were wearing lifejackets. 

"At this point the casualty vessel had almost sunk, with only the bow showing. The ALB stood by to ensure it sank and to collect any debris, so as not to be a shipping hazard."

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
  2. 2 Revealed: Who fans want as new Ipswich Town boss
  3. 3 Man located after Orwell Bridge closed following incident
  1. 4 'Large' burst water main causing delays on busy west Suffolk road
  2. 5 Major Covid-19 testing centre temporarily closed this week
  3. 6 Lateral flow test supply problems: where can I get one in Suffolk?
  4. 7 'They'll need to go back to basics' - Butcher on Town manager search
  5. 8 McGreal on whether he might still be in charge for Sunderland visit
  6. 9 Town team news ahead of Barrow FA Cup replay
  7. 10 Husband killed wife before taking his own life, coroner concludes

Those rescued were transferred into the care of the shore crew and given a hot drink.

Aldeburgh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pasture land at Peasenhall where 12 homes could be built

East Suffolk Council

Objections lodged over plans for affordable homes in Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The new cafe and shop will open on the edge of Metfield

Retail

Village set to welcome Suffolk Jungle Room cafe and shop

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Yvonne Norcott

NHS

Suffolk woman who survived two liver transplants died suddenly from sepsis

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
This brown arable field next to and behind Reeve Lodge in Trimley St Martin could see around 140 new homes plus primary...

Planning and Development

Decision expected soon on amended plans for 139 homes and new £1.2m school

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon