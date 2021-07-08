New Aldi supermarket opens its doors in Stowmarket

Published: 2:57 PM July 8, 2021

An Olympic athlete has marked the opening of a brand new Aldi store in Stowmarket.

The store in Gipping Way will be run by store manager Matt Gilson, along with a team of 25 colleagues from the surrounding area.

To celebrate the grand opening, Aldi arranged for Olympic silver medallist Gemma Gibbons to deliver a virtual assembly for pupils at Chilton Community Primary School.

It was part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh – which has already inspired more than 1.9million schoolchildren aged five to 14 to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh.

The Team GB star delivered an inspirational assembly focusing on the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself.

She also talked to pupils about her experience of competing as an Olympian and shared her challenging training regime.

In addition to the virtual assembly, Aldi Stowmarket also offered pupils at their local primary school the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store, with a poster competition deciding the winner.

Matt Gilson, store manager, said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Stowmarket.

"It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

"I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Chilton Community Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Store manager Matt Gilson at the new Aldi in Stowmarket. - Credit: Joel Chant

Gibbons added: “I’ve had a fantastic time speaking with the children at Chilton Community Primary School.

"It was great to talk to them about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family.

"Hopefully, I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The new store is in Gipping Way, Stowmarket and will be open from 8am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, as well as 10am to 4pm on Sundays.