Suffolk F1 driver Alex Albon scores first podium in chaotic race

Suffolk raised F1 driver Alex Albon has finished third to earn his first podium at an F1 race following a tumultuous Tuscan grand prix.

Albon, who grew up in Bures near Sudbury but who drives for Red Bull Racing under a Thai license, was racing in the sport’s first ever race at the Mugello track in Italy.

The former Ipswich School pupil had qualified a career best fourth on Saturday session and joined his Dutch team mate Max Verstappen on the second row of the grid for Sunday’s race.

It was a far from straightforward afternoon for the drivers as the race was stopped not once but twice due to serious crashes which took out several competitors.

Verstappen lost power only a few laps in to leave the him the only Red Bull Racing driver out on track.

Following further battles and a second red flag, Alex set out for the final laps of the race in fourth position.

He managed to then battle his way past Australian Daniel Ricciardo with eight laps remaining to claim his first top-three finish at his 30th attempt.

The 3rd place finish follows a difficult season for Alex Albon who failed to the finish the first race of the season in Austria and ended up 15th at last week’s Italian grand prix at Monza.

Red Bull driver Alexander Albon of Thailand steers his car during the third practice session ahead of the Grand Prix of Tuscany at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The Formula One Grand Prix of Tuscany will take place on Sunday. (Bryn Lennon, Pool via AP) Red Bull driver Alexander Albon of Thailand steers his car during the third practice session ahead of the Grand Prix of Tuscany at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The Formula One Grand Prix of Tuscany will take place on Sunday. (Bryn Lennon, Pool via AP)

“It is a while to get here, but it was a tough one,” said Albon after the race.

“I had to work for it. I am happy. I can breathe.

“It was brutal, especially the high speed in sector two.

“It is more adrenaline going in my body than anything else. We couldn’t get off the line, so most overtakes had to be on circuit. It is fun to drive.”