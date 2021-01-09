News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
First look at new farmyard-themed play park

Holly Hume

Published: 3:59 PM January 9, 2021   
An artists' impression of the new play area at Alexandra Park in Ipswich

The new play area at Alexandra Park in Ipswich will feature a haybarn and tractor - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

Work begins next week on a new farmyard-themed play area at an Ipswich park — complete with a tractor and haybarn.

The inclusive play area at Alexandra Park has been designed for children aged two to 12 years old.

Councillor Phil Smart, portfolio holder for parks at Ipswich Borough Council, said: “This new play area will bring a new lease of life to the park and we look forward to revealing the final result in the spring.

“It will include fun farm-themed elements and inclusive play equipment so all children can enjoy it.

An artists' impression of the new play area at Alexandra Park in Ipswich

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2021 - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

“Outdoor play is extremely beneficial to the physical health and wellbeing of children and we are pleased that we are able to keep the existing play area open while work is carried out.

"I would, however, like to stress that users of the play area need to follow social distancing guidelines, sanitise their hands regularly and come back later if it’s too busy to help people keep their distance from each other.”

The new play area will be fenced and include an impact absorbent surface to improve safety.

It will also feature graphics to encourage imaginative play, swings, seesaws and springers, as well as a sensory and quiet play section.

It is expected the project will be completed in spring 2021.

However, the timescale could change depending on the weather and any alterations to lockdown and social distancing guidelines.

An artist's impression of the new play area at Alexandra Park in Ipswich

The new play area will include an impact absorbent surface to improve safety - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council


