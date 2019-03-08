Partly Cloudy

Jail 'inevitable' for man who sexually assaulted schoolgirl

PUBLISHED: 19:07 16 May 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 72-year-old Colchester man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl is facing a jail term when he is sentenced next week.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Alisdair Hamilton, of Egmont Way, who denied two offences of indecent assault and six of sexual assault dating back to 2003.

However, on the fourth day of his trial on Thursday, May 16, Hamilton admitted one offence of indecent assault and six of sexual assault.

The jury was directed to return a not guilty verdict on the remaining indecent assault charge.

Judge David Pugh agreed to adjourn sentence on Hamilton until Monday, May 20 to allow him to get his affairs in order before he is given an "inevitable" prison term.

The judge granted Hamilton bail and ordered him to sign the sex offenders' register on an interim basis.

During the trial the court heard that Hamilton had kissed the victim, who was aged between seven and 10, on the mouth and had touched her breasts and genitals over and under her clothing.

The court heard that during one of the incidents she had stroked her face with her comfort blanket and had played with a soft toy.

