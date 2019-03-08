Partly Cloudy

Rendlesham ready to welcome all creatures great and small with special safari show

PUBLISHED: 08:19 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:19 06 June 2019

The parish council's entry to the trail for this year's Rendlesham Show Picture: HEATHER HEELIS

The parish council's entry to the trail for this year's Rendlesham Show Picture: HEATHER HEELIS

Archant

An east Suffolk village is readying itself to welcome guests of all sizes and species ahead of its big show this weekend.

A fun fair will be on offer at the Rendlesham Show Picture: BOB FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHYA fun fair will be on offer at the Rendlesham Show Picture: BOB FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

The Rendlesham Show will be taking place this weekend with a new theme for the 2019 event.

After last year's magic, myths and legends event this year's show will take on a more down to earth theme of safari animals.

The big event itself will begin on Friday with a range of music at the Boardwalk Bar followed by events on Jubilee Park on the Saturday.

However, to help everyone get in the mood for this year's event residents and businesses in the village were asked to create a special safari-themed display for their windows or gardens.

Many of their creations are already on display with villagers having constructed everything from giant pandas to bumblebees and giraffes to help celebrate the show.

Visitors will be able to take a special safari around the village during the show and can even be grab a selfie with a giant spider, created by Rendlesham Parish Council.

Organisers are also hoping that visitors will continue the show's concept by wearing animal-themed clothing.

Alongside the fabricated creatures will be a number of real animals including Suffolk Punch and animals from the Deben Community Farm.

A car show and garden show also form part of the event's extensive programme as well as a funfair.

For the first time this year the show will also be offering a park and ride service for visitors with a difference.

Florence, a vintage bus from 1966, will be dropping off passengers between Jubilee Park and the Rockford car park throughout the Saturday.

Carole Wilson, one of the show's organisers, said she had high hopes for the event following previous success.

She said: "The show has built such a reputation over the years that not only have we got an amazing array of entertainment lined up for our visitors, the number and type of stalls it attracts is astonishing - there will be over 40 selling wonderful foods and many practical gifts for all the family; we also have a superb range of excellent food and drink providers.

"Every year I say this show is our biggest and best, this one promises to be no exception."

