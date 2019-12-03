Artist's first childrens' book approved by more than 700 students

Vibeke Flatman with children from Witnesham Primary School takkinga look at her new book Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Suffolk artist has tried her hand at writing a childrens' book - and has been delighted to discover more than 700 children have approved her work.

Chloe with the character from Vibeke's new book Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Chloe with the character from Vibeke's new book Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Vibeke Flatman, creator of Alvin's Art, has been trialling her book 'At the End of the Rainbow' in 11 primary schools throughout the county, and has been thrilled with the reception it has received.

Mrs Flatman, who relocated to Ipswich from Denmark in 2003, said: "The feedback has been very positive from both parents and teachers.

"I've always liked writing books. To be able to write a book with your name on is inspiring."

'At the End of the Rainbow', which features Mrs Flatman's creation Alvin the bird, is set to be formally released on Wednesday, 11th December.

Vibeke Flatman with her new book, 'At the end of the rainbow 'Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Vibeke Flatman with her new book, 'At the end of the rainbow 'Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alvin was created as Mrs Flatman, whose background is in landscape architecture, sparked a passion for painting with acrylics last year.

Mrs Flatman said: "Quite a few people said that I should make Alvin into a character in a book or animation. But I had no idea what the storyline should be.

"I painted a picture of Alvin sitting on a branch, looking at a rainbow.

"I thought: 'Perhaps he was wondering whether there was a pot of gold and the end of it.'

"The story just developed from there."

She added that the story's structure, which is written in verses much like songs, was inspired by her Scandinavian upbringing.

Mrs Flatman said: "As a child, I always made up songs to well known tunes, which were then sung at birthdays and celebrations.

"It is a typical Danish tradition to make homemade songs."

Mrs Flatman said the positive reception her book has received has inspired her to plan writing more - which she is aiming to release next year.

She added: "My dad, who passed away in 2015, would have enjoyed seeing me publishing a book.

"He was a climate scientist and environmentalist who wrote a large number of books and articles about climate change.

"I think that watching him writing books and getting them printed was a great inspiration for me."

'At the End of the Rainbow' can be ordered by visiting the Alvin's Art website.