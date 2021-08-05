News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Film crews begin shooting Amazon show in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:30 PM August 5, 2021    Updated: 5:42 PM August 5, 2021
Film set located in Bawdsey have started filming The Power Resume Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Shooting has begun for a brand new Amazon Prime series in a Suffolk village. 

The Power is an adaptation of a book of the same name by author Naomi Alderman.

The story focuses on a world where teenager girls develop the ability to release electrical jolts from their fingers, which leads to them becoming the dominant gender. 

Bawdsey is set to take the place of Toronto where filming was due to take place last year before the pandemic. 

A large convent has been built in a field just on the outskirts of the village. 

Actors Tim Robbins and Leslie Mann have been cast in leading roles in the production. 

Crews have been in the area for the past two months preparing for filming which finally began this week. 

Filming is set to continue for the next few weeks including around three weeks of night shoots. 

The series is set to consist of 10 episodes but it's not clear at this time when it will be aired. 

