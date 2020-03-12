Breaking

East of England Ambulance paramedic diagnosed with coronavirus

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Stock image Picture: Simon Parker Archant

A paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The paramedic, who lives in Hertfordshire, was confirmed to have contracted the disease on Thursday.

An NHS spokesman said: 'The Chief Medical Officer today confirmed a further case of Covid-19 who is a resident of Hertfordshire and a paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST).

'There are well-established procedures that are being followed in a case such as this and the NHS and Public Health England are taking all necessary steps to manage the situation.'

Another likely case of coronavirus was also reported on Thursday at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

There remains one confirmed case in Suffolk.

READ MORE: Likely case of coronavirus identified at Addenbrooke's Hospital