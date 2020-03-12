Breaking
East of England Ambulance paramedic diagnosed with coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 11:54 12 March 2020
Archant
A paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
The paramedic, who lives in Hertfordshire, was confirmed to have contracted the disease on Thursday.
An NHS spokesman said: 'The Chief Medical Officer today confirmed a further case of Covid-19 who is a resident of Hertfordshire and a paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST).
'There are well-established procedures that are being followed in a case such as this and the NHS and Public Health England are taking all necessary steps to manage the situation.'
Another likely case of coronavirus was also reported on Thursday at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
There remains one confirmed case in Suffolk.
