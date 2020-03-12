E-edition Read the EADT online edition
East of England Ambulance paramedic diagnosed with coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:54 12 March 2020

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Stock image Picture: Simon Parker

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Stock image Picture: Simon Parker

Archant

A paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The paramedic, who lives in Hertfordshire, was confirmed to have contracted the disease on Thursday.

An NHS spokesman said: 'The Chief Medical Officer today confirmed a further case of Covid-19 who is a resident of Hertfordshire and a paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST).

'There are well-established procedures that are being followed in a case such as this and the NHS and Public Health England are taking all necessary steps to manage the situation.'

Another likely case of coronavirus was also reported on Thursday at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

There remains one confirmed case in Suffolk.

READ MORE: Likely case of coronavirus identified at Addenbrooke's Hospital

