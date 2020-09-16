E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

American serviceman made ‘stupid decision’ to drive after drinks at pub

16 September, 2020 - 05:30
Tanner Anderson was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Tanner Anderson was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

An American serviceman caught driving at more than three times the legal alcohol limit in Bury St Edmunds has been fined more than £1,000 in court.

United States Air Force (USAF) staff sergeant Tanner Anderson, 26, was pulled over by police at around 12.50am on July 25 due to an issue with one of his headlights, magistrates in Ipswich heard.

Anderson’s silver BMW Z4 was seen with a passenger in Eastgate Street before turning into East Close, where police stopped the vehicle.

On approach to the vehicle, officers saw the driver slumped in his seat, and he appeared to have his eyes shut, Ruby Mckeague, prosecuting, told Suffolk Magistrates’ Court.

Anderson, of New Cheveley Road, Newmarket, tested positive for alcohol at the roadside before later blowing 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35mg in 100ml of breath.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Anderson pleaded guilty to driving with alcohol above the legal limit.

Lyndon Davies, mitigating, said Anderson had been in the USAF for eight years and is due to be redeployed back to the United States in three months’ time.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Davies said Anderson, who has been in England for four years and lives off base in Newmarket, had gone to stay with a friend in Bury St Edmunds.

“He had gone to the pub in Bury with friends, and had a bit to drink,” Mr Davies said.

“He had only been in the car a minute or so when he was stopped by police.

“One of his two main headlights was flickering on and off intermittently.

“He has been quite candid about it and says he has no excuse.

“He accepts it was a stupid decision to drive the short distance back to his friend’s.”

Mr Davies said that Anderson had no previous convictions and will also be punished on base for his actions.

“It is a blemish on an otherwise promising career,” Mr Davies added.

Magistrates fined Anderson £1,350 for drink driving and he was also banned from getting behind the wheel in the UK for two years.

Anderson was also ordered to pay £105 in costs and a £135 victim surcharge.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cross-country rail link set for electric wires by middle of century

Diesel freight trains like the Class 66 Captain Tom Moore will have to be phased out by 2040. Picture: JOHN DAY

Mum-of-three living ‘hand to mouth’ after Covid strips entire 2020 income

Donna Reid (far right), is a self-employed wedding photographer and mum-of-three who has had her 2020 income stripped by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DONNA REID

Ipswich Town have dished out very few cupsets in recent years... Could another hoodoo be broken tonight?

Gwion Edwards could start tonight after stepping off the bench to score in Sunday's 2-0 home win against Wigan. Photo: Steve Waller

On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: dreadful start is finally over, thanks to Bent

Ipswich Town in a huddle to celebrate a goal during their 2-1 win over Walsall, from 17 years ago. Picture: SIMON PARKER

American serviceman made ‘stupid decision’ to drive after drinks at pub

Tanner Anderson was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT