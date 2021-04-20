Have you seen missing Amy, 15, from Essex?
- Credit: ESSEX POLICE
Police are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Colchester town centre this evening.
Amy Stewart should have returned to her home in Maldon this afternoon, Tuesday April 20, but was last seen in Colchester town centre between 6.30pm and 7pm this evening.
She is of slim build, has long dark brown hair and is around 5ft tall.
She may be wearing a school uniform, or be dressed in all black casual clothes. She wears dark glasses.
Essex police say she has links to Maldon and Tiptree.
You may also want to watch:
Officers added: "We are really worried about her.
"We need to find out where she is to make sure she's ok.
Most Read
- 1 Man left with serious burns after fire at Hadleigh petrol station
- 2 Retailer to pay £60K after multiple food hygiene breaches in Sudbury store
- 3 Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners
- 4 New survey reveals Suffolk's property hotspots
- 5 Commuter faces full trains on line from East Anglia to London
- 6 Community thanked for helping seriously burned man at Hadleigh petrol station
- 7 Matchday Recap: Town beaten yet again as Blues flop at Northampton
- 8 George Burley: Ipswich fans' dreams would have been shattered by a European Super League
- 9 'We can look forward to the transfer window' - Cook on summer plans
- 10 Rose-tinted reaction to Duke's death was so out of proportion
"If you are with Amy now, please phone 999. If you have information about her whereabouts please call 101."
The incident number to quote is 949 of 20 April.