News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Have you seen missing Amy, 15, from Essex?

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 9:21 PM April 20, 2021    Updated: 9:23 PM April 20, 2021
Have you seen missing 15-year-old Amy Stewart?

Have you seen missing 15-year-old Amy Stewart? - Credit: ESSEX POLICE

Police are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Colchester town centre this evening.

Amy Stewart should have returned to her home in Maldon this afternoon, Tuesday April 20, but was last seen in Colchester town centre between 6.30pm and 7pm this evening.

She is of slim build, has long dark brown hair and is around 5ft tall.

She may be wearing a school uniform, or be dressed in all black casual clothes. She wears dark glasses.

Essex police say she has links to Maldon and Tiptree.

You may also want to watch:

Officers added: "We are really worried about her.

"We need to find out where she is to make sure she's ok.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man left with serious burns after fire at Hadleigh petrol station
  2. 2 Retailer to pay £60K after multiple food hygiene breaches in Sudbury store
  3. 3 Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners
  1. 4 New survey reveals Suffolk's property hotspots
  2. 5 Commuter faces full trains on line from East Anglia to London
  3. 6 Community thanked for helping seriously burned man at Hadleigh petrol station
  4. 7 Matchday Recap: Town beaten yet again as Blues flop at Northampton
  5. 8 George Burley: Ipswich fans' dreams would have been shattered by a European Super League
  6. 9 'We can look forward to the transfer window' - Cook on summer plans
  7. 10 Rose-tinted reaction to Duke's death was so out of proportion 

"If you are with Amy now, please phone 999. If you have information about her whereabouts please call 101."

The incident number to quote is 949 of 20 April.

Colchester News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police patrolled the waterfront on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
St Peters Street was still quiet. Ipswich highstreet was swarming with people as the shops, hairdres

Coronavirus

The 20 places in Suffolk that recorded the most coronavirus cases this week

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Lambert reminding then referee to keep an eye on his watch in the final moments of

Football | Video

'I left the club in a more than decent place' - Lambert opens up on...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Driver arrested after 12-year-old boy 'seriously injured' in crash

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus