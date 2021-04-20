Have you seen missing Amy, 15, from Essex?

Published: 9:21 PM April 20, 2021 Updated: 9:23 PM April 20, 2021

Have you seen missing 15-year-old Amy Stewart? - Credit: ESSEX POLICE

Police are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Colchester town centre this evening.

Amy Stewart should have returned to her home in Maldon this afternoon, Tuesday April 20, but was last seen in Colchester town centre between 6.30pm and 7pm this evening.

She is of slim build, has long dark brown hair and is around 5ft tall.

She may be wearing a school uniform, or be dressed in all black casual clothes. She wears dark glasses.

Essex police say she has links to Maldon and Tiptree.

Officers added: "We are really worried about her.

"We need to find out where she is to make sure she's ok.

"If you are with Amy now, please phone 999. If you have information about her whereabouts please call 101."

The incident number to quote is 949 of 20 April.