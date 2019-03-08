Sunshine and Showers

Tales from the river by writer Matt

PUBLISHED: 18:59 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:59 12 April 2019

Matt Gaw, who will talk about his book The Pull of the River Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk writer Matt Gaw will talk about his hit debut book The Pull Of The River in an evening at Sudbury’s Quay Theatre.

Matt, who grew up in the Sudbury area, published the book to wide acclaim last year and to mark its publication in paperback will talk about his experiences canoeing on the rivers of the UK, including the Stour, with friend James Treadaway.

The talk forms part of the River Stour festival, which is an on-going celebration of the river, its culture, landscape and people.

Matt and James took their homemade canoe on an exploration of Britain’s rivers and their encounters took them from the Waveney and the Stour to a Scottish loch and wild camping on the Thames.

The Quay Theatre talks takes place on Thursday April 18 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and are available from the box office website or by ringing 01787 374745.

