Inquest date set for man who died after A14 crash

PUBLISHED: 10:31 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 02 October 2020

The A14 near Bury Bowl, in Bury St Edmunds, where Andrew Gibbins died in a road collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A14 near Bury Bowl, in Bury St Edmunds, where Andrew Gibbins died in a road collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The date for an inquest into the death of a 54-year-old who died after being hit by an HGV on the A14 has been set.

Andrew Gibbins died after being hit by the lorry on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday, January 15 at 8.15pm.

The inquest, which aims to discover the circumstances surrounding his death will now start on November 30.

It is scheduled to last for three days and evidence will be heard from a number of witnesses during the hearing.

At a hearing to open the inquest in January, Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich heard how Mr Gibbins had only just left a mental health ward based at the West Suffolk Hospital, before the collision.

The court heard that he had been a voluntary patient at the Wedgwood House mental health unit, run by the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust and based at the Hardwick Lane site.

The Bury St Edmunds resident was captured on CCTV being escorted from the mental health ward to the acute assessment unit at the West Suffolk Hospital.

However, shortly afterwards he walked off the site - before being killed in the collision.

