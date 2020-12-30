Tributes paid to 'dedicated' police officer killed in motorcycle crash
- Credit: Essex Police
An Essex police officer who died in a collision with a lorry has been described as a "wonderful husband and a proud, dedicated father" by his family.
Pc Andrew ‘Drew’ Kirk had been an officer for 18 years and worked in our Force Support Unit (FSU) when he was involved in the collision in Writtle.
Drew, 41, had been riding his motorbike along on the A414 at Writtle while off-duty at around 1.55pm on December 17 when he was involved in a collision with a lorry. He died at the scene.
In a statement on behalf of his family, his wife Wendy said: “Drew was a wonderful husband and a proud, dedicated father to our daughter.
“His main interest was his family and he was a great friend to everyone who knew him.
“He loved playing and watching rugby, especially his daughter’s matches.
“Drew will be greatly missed by his whole family.”
His family has asked that they be allowed to grieve at this very difficult time.
Paying tribute to Drew, Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: “Since Drew’s sad passing I’ve had so many conversations with his colleagues and friends and the same things keep coming up – Drew was a gentle giant who would’ve done anything to help other people.
“Not only did he dedicate his life to protecting and serving the public of Essex, but the sense of loss across the force is palpable.
"He was a real presence – a dedicated colleague, great friend and a hardworking officer.
“He will always be a part of the Essex Police family, as will his wife and daughter. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time.
“Rest in peace, Drew, we’ll take it from here.”
Following the collision, the road was closed for a number of hours while officers conducted an investigation.
No arrests were made by police after the incident.