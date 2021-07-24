Police concerned for welfare of teenager reported missing

Published: 7:29 AM July 24, 2021

Angel Turner may be in Colchester or Basildon - Credit: Essex Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Angel Turner, from the Tollesbury area, was last seen in Kelvedon on Tuesday.

Essex Police said she may have been in Colchester or Basildon.

Angel is 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build and has very long red hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, blue vest and pale blue Sketcher shoes.

Officers have been carrying out thorough enquiries with Angel's friends and family to try and find her since she was last seen.

Anyone with in formation on her whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.



