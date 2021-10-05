News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More than 100 tonnes of 'unflushable' found in Suffolk sewers last year

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:39 PM October 5, 2021   
A giant mass of wet wipes was recovered from a drain in Lowestoft

A giant mass of wet wipes was recovered from a drain in Lowestoft - Credit: Anglian Water

People in Suffolk put 113 tonnes of "unflushable" waste down the toilet last year, Anglian Water has revealed.

The water company said the total weight of the waste recovered from Suffolk sewers annually is equivalent to that of a blue whale — the largest animal on the planet.

The supplier shared images of the waste removed from its sewer network — including a mass of wet wipes found in Lowestoft.

Anglian Water reminded customers not to flush wet wipes, disposable face masks, nappies, sanitary items and cotton buds as they can block drains.

Anglian Water has urged people to consider what they flush down the toilet

Anglian Water has urged people to consider what they flush down the toilet - Credit: Anglian Water

Regan Harris, from Anglian Water, said: "We care passionately about protecting the environment, which is why we’re highlighting that blue whales belong in our seas not our sewers.

"This data shows just how much unflushable material is filtered out of our waste water and removed at our water recycling centres every year, but unfortunately, not all of it makes it that far.

"We have 76,000km of sewer pipe in our region — that’s enough to go around the world twice.

"Wet wipes are the most common cause of problems in the sewer and are by far the worst culprit. But tampons, fats or cotton buds also cause problems.

"Most of these blockages are entirely preventable, but instead lead to devastating sewage spills, can harm the environment and cost millions of pounds each year to clear."

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon