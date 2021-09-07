Could you offer these rescue animals a forever home?

Published: 7:26 PM September 7, 2021

These animals are looking for their forever homes in Suffolk - Credit: RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch

These animals, currently being looked after by the RSPCA Ipswich and East Suffolk branch, are looking for new, loving owners after not having the best start in life. Can you give any of them a forever home?





Cody

Cody is a poodle crossbreed who was transferred to the RSPCA on behaviour grounds.

People looking to adopt Cody will need to be experienced and happy to continue his ongoing, reward-based training, which he is responding well to at the centre.

Cody is a poodle crossbreed - Credit: RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch

He is reactive towards new people and dogs, and has shown signs of redirection onto other things such as passing vehicles.

For this reason, Cody would best suit a quiet, rural home where there are few passing vehicles, people and dogs.

Cody is super intelligent and, once he knows you, will show off his affectionate and playful side.

Breed: Poodle Crossbreed

Colour: Black

Gender: Male

Size: Small

Living with other animals: Cannot live with another dog, cannot live with a cat and cannot live with small animals





Sunshine

Found as a stray, Sunshine was not in a very good way when she was first brought into the shelter.

She was very underweight and had issues with her bowel.

Domestic short-haired cat Sunshine is looking for her forever home - Credit: RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch

Sunshine does suffer from hyperthyroidism, as well as the early stages of kidney disease and possible arthritic discomfort in her front leg.

Yet despite all her problems, Sunshine loves life and her human companions.

She is on a range of medication to help with her medical issues, which the branch will help with funding for.

Breed: Domestic short-haired

Gender: Female

Age: Senior

Living with other animals: Cannot live with a dog and cannot live with another cat





Scruff

Scruff was also brought into the shelter after being found as a stray.

Once a scared and worried cat, he has come to enjoy the odd fuss from the people he knows. His favourite thing is to have his cheeks rubbed.

Could you adopt Scruff? - Credit: RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch

Scruff had a blood test to determine whether he had FIV or FELV and, unfortunately, it came back positive for FIV.

This means Scruff will need to be kept as an indoor cat to stop the spread of the virus onto other cats.

Breed: Domestic short-haired

Gender: Male

Age: Adult

Living with other animals: Cannot live with a dog and cannot live with another cat





Bella

After being kept in a crate for many years, Bella hasn't had the best start in life.

Described by centre staff as sweet and affectionate, she is looking for a home with no other pets and adult owners only.

Bella is looking for a quiet home with no other animals and adult only owners - Credit: RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch

Bella is excitable and her arousal level is generally quite elevated. She is reactive to triggers and can become frustrated.

These behaviours are heightened around busy surroundings, new people and dogs.

For this reason, she is also required to be muzzled on walks at all times for her own safety and others.

Bella will require prospective adopters to make a number of visits to the centre over a fair period of time, so ideally would suit new owners who live close to the centre.

Breed: Labradoodle

Colour: White

Gender: Female

Size: Medium

Living with other animals: Cannot live with another dog, cannot live with a cat and cannot live with small animals





Gail and Sarah

The pair came into the care of the RSPCA after their previous owner could no longer cope with them.

The two, who are actually mum and daughter, would ideally be rehomed together.

However, they do get a little worried in new situations and so are looking for adopters who will be patient while they get used to their new surroundings.

Gail and Sarah, who are mother and daughter are looking to be rehomed together - Credit: RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch

Gail and Sarah have been described as sweet-natured and affectionate, who enjoy spending time with their owners.

Breed: Domestic short-haired

Gender: Female

Age: Adult

Living with other animals: Cannot live with a dog, cannot live with another cat and would like to be rehomed together

If you are interested in rehoming any of the animals above, get in contact with the RSCPA Suffolk East and Ipswich branch.