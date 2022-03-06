News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk-based author is star guest at charity bridge event

Dominic Bareham

Published: 4:00 PM March 6, 2022
Mystery and suspense author Anthony Horowitz was the star guest at the Butley Priory Bridge event

Mystery and suspense author Anthony Horowitz was the star guest at the Butley Priory Bridge event - Credit: DONNA STOCKLEY/ BUTLEY PRIORY

Mystery and suspense author Anthony Horowitz played a good hand in helping to raise money at a charity bridge event. 

The writer of the Diamond Brother and Alex Rider series visited Butley Priory in Woodbridge in support of Home-Start, a Suffolk charity that supports families to give their children the best start in life.

Mr Horowitz, the charity’s patron, joined 72 enthusiastic bridge players in the priory’s Great Hall. 

Bridge, a trick-taking card game with four players, is enjoyed worldwide by tens of millions of people since as early as the 16th century. 

Following their game, players enjoyed an afternoon tea of petite sandwiches and cakes ahead of a talk by Mr Horowitz, who regaled them with his love for Suffolk and how the charity will benefit from the funds raised. 

The charity helps families to cope with a variety of issues, including poverty, illness, family breakdowns, physical and mental health issues. 

