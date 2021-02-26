News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
£70k in grants up for grabs for AONB projects

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:34 PM February 26, 2021   
Constable Country, Flatford looking east - credit Dedham Vale AONB

Constable Country, Flatford looking east - credit Dedham Vale AONB - Credit: Archant

Up to £70,000 of grant funding has been announced for two Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Essex and Suffolk.   

The Sustainable Development Fund will accept applications for projects that benefit the Coast & Heaths AONB or the Dedham Vale AONB.

The Sustainable Development Fund is available to a variety of community and conservation organisations (or individuals) to support projects for the conservation and enhancement of the beauty spots.

The AONB is seeking applications from local community projects that are innovative, socially inclusive, sustainable, that benefit the public and involve partnership working - such as projects working in the arts, media, conservation, learning, heritage, food, health, accessibility, and diversity and more.

In 2020-21 the Sustainable Development Fund supported 43 projects across the AONBs and awarded in the region of £500 to £4,700 per project.  

Previous projects supported include climate change awareness courses, art workshops for tackling men’s mental health, training for canoe trips, and improving access to nature for people on the autistic spectrum.

Closing date for applications is Monday May 17 - for more information, visit Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB or Dedham Vale AONB  or contact Oka Last, Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Grants Officer, on 01394 445225.


