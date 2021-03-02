Your chance to pay tribute to the ones we've loved and lost

News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Holly Hume

Holly Hume

Published: 2:50 PM March 2, 2021   
Ixworth grandmother Jane Jay, East Bergholt doctor Fayez Ayache and Ipswich dad Jamie Slade all lost their lives to coronavirus

As the first anniversary of the Covid pandemic approaches, it's time to look back and remember the people we've lost this year.

British lockdown began in earnest on March 23 and life hasn't been the same since. 

Many people have lost their lives fighting the virus, while others have suffered from the fall-out of services being cancelled and reduced, such as cancer patients.

Grandmother-of-five Jane Jay from Ixworth was the first person in Suffolk to die after testing positive for coronavirus, the day after lockdown officially began.

Dr Fayez Ayache returned to work as a GP in East Bergholt when the call for health workers was first heard, and sadly died in early April after 40 years of service to the NHS in Suffolk.

Not all victims of the virus have been elderly. Ipswich father-of-two Jamie Slade is believed to have died from a Covid-related cardiac arrest in January aged just 35.

We want to remember all those lost this year and give them fitting tributes. If there's someone you'd like to pay your respects to, you can get in touch by filling out our Google form here.

Alternatively, email us at: eadtnewsdesk@archant.co.uk with the subject 'Suffolk tributes'.


